Kadapa: District administration to elicit public views on November 11

Kadapa: The district administration will elicit views of farmers in Sunnapuralla village of Jammalamadugu mandal on November 11 for acquisition of lands for the construction of AP High Grade Integrated Steel Plant.

AP Integrated Steel Plant Corporation Managing Director Sagili Shan Mohan met District Collector Ch Harikiran and the duo discussed on various issues especially related to land acquisition in Sunnapuralla village.

The government planned to start the works in December and invited bids for the establishment of steel plant.

Speaking to The Hans India, Jammalamadugu RDO Naganna said the proposed unit would be established at Sunnapurallapalle and Peddanandluru in Jammalamadugu mandal. He said the government has allocated 3,295 acres of land in both villages and allocated Rs 250 crore in the budget towards the establishment of steel plant.

The RDO said the administration was conducting public opinion as there are some private lands in total allocation of 3,295 acres for the purpose.