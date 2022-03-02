Kadapa district court rejects bail to Sivasankar Reddy

Kadapa: The Kadapa district court has dismissed the bail petition filed by Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy, fifth accused in the murder case of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, on Wednesday.

After hearing the versions of both parties, finally the court rejected the bail plea of D Sivasankar Reddy agreeing with the argument put forth by the CBI that the accused could influence the witnesses if bail was granted to him.

After the completion of hearing of the bail petition, the CBI sleuths shifted Sivasankar Reddy to Kadapa central prison on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a team of higher officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be arriving in Kadapa on Thursday.

Dr Y S Sunitha, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, recently wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing doubts over the involvement of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in her father's murder case. Following the complaint, the CBI officials are likely to issue notices to Avinash Reddy and his father Baskar Reddy.