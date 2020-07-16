Kadapa: Government to dig free borewells for farmers

Kadapa: Giving a relief to the farmers who are dependent on borewells for carrying out their agriculture activities, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to dig borewells free of cost to the smaller farmers under Free Borewell Scheme (FBS) and also to install motors.

Such move will be a boon for farmers who have been cultivating their crops in dry spell districts like Kadapa as the farmers spend significant amounts on digging borewells.

Farmers in the mandals like Avadhutha Kasinayana, Kalasapadu, Porumamilla, B Kodur, Atluru, Gopavaram, Rayachoti, Duvvuru and Valluru in the district grow crops under agriculture motors.

As per the norms, farmers who are having 2.50 acre to 5 acre are eligible to avail the benefit under the scheme. If a farmer possesses below 2.50 acre, he can join other farmers to avail the benefit collectively.

Rural Water Supply (RWS) and Panchayat Raj departments jointly issued instructions to the higher officials of the district on July 5 for implementation of the scheme.

The guidelines specified that the eligible farmers should approach Village Secretariat with Pattadar Passbook , Aadhaar Card, and related documents and complete the application to prove his eligibility.

After field level enquiry by the Panchayat Secretary, the application will be sent to MPDO of the mandal and District Water Management Agency (DWMA) for final verification. After completion of necessary formalities, Rural Water Works department will dig the borewell free of cost and install motor to the beneficiary.

A farmer Mannuru Ramamohan Reddy of Porumamilla mandal told Hans India that presently farmers are investing Rs 1lakh to 1.50 lakh for digging borewell and installation of motor.

It would be difficult to find water even at the depth of 500 ft at many places. The decision of the government will be a boon to smaller farmers,'' he said.