Kadapa: Invoke PD Act against those making country-made liquor

Kadapa: SP KKN Anburajan has ordered the DSPs to take stern action invoking PD Act on the persons who are found responsible for manufacturing country-made liquor in YSR district.

Speaking at the district-level review meeting with DSPs and CIs here on Saturday, he said that manufacturing of country-made liquor was rampant in several parts of the district.

He said that combing operations were being continued jointly by Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and they were destroying liquor dens during the raids. He said and at the same time DSPs should take initiative for invoking the PD Act against those involved in making country-made liquor.

He asked the DSPs to set up police pickets at faction-ridden villages. While expressing satisfaction over utilisation and downloading of DISA app by more women in the district, the SP has directed the officers to conduct awareness camps in rural areas.

DSPs B Venkata Siva Reddy (Kadapa city), D Srinivasulu (Pulivendula), K Nagaraju (Jammalamadugu), P Vamsidhar Gowd (Mydukuru), A Prasad Rao (Proddaturu), K Chenchu Babu (faction zone), M Sudhakar (Command Control in-harge), Vasudevan (Disha Police Station) and others were present.