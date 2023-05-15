Kadapa: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lays foundation stone for power sub-station

Kadapa (YSR district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday laid foundation stone for 33KV power sub-station at Chandrasekhara Puram village in Tothapalle in Gudur mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in view of avoiding unscheduled power cuts and supplying quality power to the farmers, the government has taken up the construction of 33KV power sub-stations in a big way across the state.

The minister recalled that farmers in several villages of Podalakuru mandal have overcome the power cuts problem and securing quality power due to establishment of 33 KV power sub-station in his native village Toderu recently.

He said that the government has proposed to set up 33KV power sub stations where ever necessary in a phased manner in the district.

Later the minister conducted Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Mandapam village of TP Gudur mandal. On the occasion, the minister interacted with the public and enquired the villagers whether they are getting the benefits of welfare schemes properly.

He also urged the farmers to utilise the Rythu Barosa Kendrems (RBKs) as the government providing all services in one platform for the interest of farmers.