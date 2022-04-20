Kadapa: Lord's Pushpayagam enthralls devotees

Kadapa: Annual Pushpayagam was performed in a grand scale at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday evening.

The idols of Sri Kodandarama Swamy accompanied by Goddess Sita and Lakshmana Swamy were seated on a special platform at Ranganayukula Mandapam and Pushpayagam was performed.

Several tonnes of traditional ornamental flowers including rose, Sampangi, Kanakambaram, Chamanthi Mallelu, Tamara, and Tulasi leaves were used for the celestial floral bath.

The event commenced at 6 pm and lasted for three hours. Devotees in big numbers witnessed this unique fete with utmost veneration.

Earlier in the early hours at around 4.30 am, priests have organised Suprabhata Seva, Alaya Suddhi and conducted special poojas to the deities. Temple special officer Ramaraju, AEO Subrahmanyam, Superintendent Venkatesaiah, temple inspector Dhanunjaya and Archakas were present.