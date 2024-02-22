  • Menu
Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president

Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
Kadapa City Mayor, YSR CP YSR District President, and Kadapa & Rajampet Parliament Regional Coordinator Suresh Babu extended his congratulations to Bishop Isaac Varaprasad on his 3rd anniversary as President of CSI Rayalaseema Presidency Mandal. The celebration took place at the CSI Central Church in Kadapa city. YSRCP leaders Penubala Vijay Kumar, CSI Church Pastor Muttiah, Secretary Manohar Babu, Treasurers Daniel and Jayaraj, along with others, also attended the event.

