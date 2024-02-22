Live
- Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party
- Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
- Profit booking halts 6-day bull run
- Uppercase unveils school backpacks
- Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes
- DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030
- FM for weeding out illegal loan apps
- Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3
- Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict
- Shanmukh Jaswanth arrest: Police takes the youtube sensation into custody in drugs case
Kadapa City Mayor, YSR CP YSR District President, and Kadapa & Rajampet Parliament Regional Coordinator Suresh Babu extended his congratulations to Bishop Isaac Varaprasad on his 3rd anniversary as President of CSI Rayalaseema Presidency Mandal. The celebration took place at the CSI Central Church in Kadapa city. YSRCP leaders Penubala Vijay Kumar, CSI Church Pastor Muttiah, Secretary Manohar Babu, Treasurers Daniel and Jayaraj, along with others, also attended the event.
