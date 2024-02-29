Live
Just In
Kadapa Municipal Commissioner emphasises on cleanliness in Nagarajupeta
Highlights
Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and order in the Nagaraju Peta area and instructed officials to take prompt action on various issues to ensure the well-being of the residents.
The inspection highlighted the commitment of the local administration to address the concerns of the community and enhance the overall quality of life in the area.
