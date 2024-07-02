Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects Goshala in 17th Division and Kadapa Nature Forest

The Commissioner of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS, conducted a thorough inspection of the Goshala, 17th Division, and Kadapa Nature Forest today as part of his morning visit.

During the inspection, Commissioner Praveen Chand inquired about the health conditions of the cows at the Goshala and directed the Sanitation Department officials to provide necessary supplies such as soaps and coconut oil to the workers. He also instructed them to produce earthworms from cow dung and install Super Napier Grass in designated areas.

In the 17th Division, the Commissioner checked the work of sanitation workers in New Colony and advised them to plant trees along the roads and clean internal drains regularly. He also ordered the workers to wear the newly issued uniforms and instructed the engineering department to prepare plans for drainage improvements in the Angadi street area.

To address the issue of mosquitoes, Commissioner Praveen Chand ordered fogging to be carried out in all divisions along with regular drain cleaning. In the Kadapa Nature Forest, he inspected the existing registers and advised the Horticulture Department to maintain detailed records of planted trees. He also examined the mango, pomegranate, lemon, and palm trees in the forest and ordered measures to preserve and develop the nursery.

The Commissioner directed engineering department officials to begin construction of the pond for the nursery and submit a file for necessary materials. These initiatives aim to enhance the environmental and sanitation standards of Kadapa city.



