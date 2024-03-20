Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Surya Sai Praveen Chand inspects RO control room in Proddutur

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS, along with various election officers and municipal officials, inspected the RO Control Room in Proddutur town today. The focus of the inspection was on ensuring smooth functioning of Cvigil, MCC, and FST during the upcoming elections.

During the inspection, it was noted that there was a need for round-the-clock availability of employees at the control room. The Commissioner directed the officials to arrange three seats for this purpose. Additionally, the MCC 48 hours report was reviewed, and the officials were instructed to maintain and update data regularly, ensuring it is also available online.





Special emphasis was placed on cross-checking FIRs to ensure accuracy and transparency in the election process. The Commissioner also advised setting up a help desk at the RO's office entrance to provide assistance and awareness to visitors.











Instructions were given on the proper usage of the Suvidha App, and strict action was mandated against any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The officials were tasked with registering an FIR within one hour of any such violation.



Moreover, plans were outlined for political parties to obtain necessary permissions for their campaigns. The Returning Officer stressed the importance of following the model conduct rules for candidates, election officers, and voters.