Kadapa Municipal Corporation Holds Public Grievance Redressal Meeting

Kadapa : The Kadapa Municipal Corporation conducted a public grievance redressal meeting today under the leadership of In-charge Commissioner K. Rakesh Chandram. The event, held in the Video Conference Hall of the Municipal Corporation, brought together various department heads and officials to address and resolve public issues.



During the meeting, the Commissioner and officials reviewed petitions submitted in the past week and discussed their resolutions. Speaking with department heads, the Commissioner instructed them to personally visit the concerned areas, assess the issues firsthand, and ensure timely and lawful resolutions. He explained the importance of avoiding delays and ensuring that all tasks are carried out promptly and efficiently.



As part of the petition review process, a total of 22 grievances were received from the public. These included:

- 8 petitions from the Engineering Department

- 5 petitions from the Town Planning Department

- 6 petitions from the Revenue Department

- 2 petitions from the Health Department

- 1 petition from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department

The Commissioner instructed officials to ensure that all petitions are resolved within the allotted time frame, following legal procedures to provide fair solutions to the citizens.



































