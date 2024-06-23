Live
Kadapa Municipal Corporation Takes Measures to Prevent Spread of Diarrhea, Malaria, and Dengue
In a recent meeting held on 22.06.2024, Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS of Kadapa Municipal Corporation discussed with various department officials about the control of Diarrhea, Malaria, and Dengue in the city.
The Commissioner instructed the Engineering Department officials to take necessary precautions to prevent the people of Kadapa city from getting affected by diarrhea. He emphasized on cleaning water tanks, covering main pipelines, and desilting drains to ensure a clean and safe water supply for the residents.
The Medical Department officials were directed to create awareness among the public about diarrhea and stock up on ORS and zinc medicines in UPHC. They were also advised to educate pregnant women and women in Anganwadi centers about hand washing and diarrhea prevention.
The Sanitation Department officials were instructed to desilt major drains, clean water wells, and organize sanitation programs in the city to maintain cleanliness and prevent the spread of diseases.
Overall, the Commissioner stressed the importance of taking immediate action to protect the people of Kadapa city from the risks of diarrhea, malaria, and dengue. Strict measures will be taken against any negligence in following the directives given in the meeting.