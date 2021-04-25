Kadapa: New born baby found in bushes at Railway Koduru, officials shift baby to hospital

The shocking incident was reported in Railwaykoduru of Kadapa where ICDS officials have found the baby lying in a banana orchard. The incident took place on Saturday morning near Veevi Kandrika Dalitawada in Railwaykoduru mandal. According to locals and ICDS CDPO Rajamma, a child was seen crying in a banana orchard near Veevi Kandrika Dalitwada on Saturday morning. With this the tenant farmer chandrawent and saw the baby.

Farmer Chandra informed Lakshmi Devi, a local Anganwadi worker, and the villagers. They took the child to a private hospital in the town of Railwaykoduru. He then went to the police station and told the SI Pedda Onanna about the matter. SI spoke on the incident and said that they are investigating the case as to why the parents had left the a newborn baby.

The Sub Inspector said the baby would be taken to Kadapa RIMS for better treatment and would be admitted to the orphanage on behalf of ICDS.