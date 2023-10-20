Live
Just In
Kadapa: Poverty the lone criterion for welfare schemes says Dy CM Amjad Bhasha
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Bhasha has reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for developing all sections of people in transparent manner. Poverty is only the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries of all development and welfare schemes, while their fruits are directly reaching to the doorsteps of the poor, he added.
After participating in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at 7 crossroads here on Thursday, the Deputy CM visited most of the houses of the beneficiaries and learnt their feedback. He distributed a booklet of YSRCP achievements and sought their vote for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Deputy CM Amjad Bhasha lauded that CM Jagan has extreme intimacy with Kadapa district following his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s perceptions and ideologies.
He made it clear that most of the needs of Kadapa people were being attended perfectly, adding that GGMP programme has been proved the biggest hit in the State.