Kadapa: Pre-Christmas celebrations conducted on a grand note

Kadapa: About 3.5 lakh Chirstians performed 'Season of Advent' which is popularly known as waiting moments for Jesus Christ birth on a grand note on Tuesday.



The 125- year-old Paripethuru Church, CSI church Mariyapuram Roman Catholic church and newly constructed Siliva margam church in Kadapa city and other churches in the district are decorated to mark Christmas celebrations. A group of singers called 'Caral Singing' were seen going around the town and villages visiting houses to awaken their community people. Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was in the district for participating in various developmental activities, has participated in pre Chirstmas celebrations.