Kadapa: Several lose livelihood as marriages halted at temple

Kadapa: Several sections of people depending on marriages being conducted in Devuni Kadapa village went to depressive mood due to lack of business owing to the lockdown being implemented in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Devuni Kadapa is located just 5 km from Kadapa city and is popular for performing marriages as TTD-run lord Venkateswara Swamy temple is located there.

People belonging to poor and middle-class sections used to perform marriages at the temple by spending only Rs 650 including video facility. People used to perform marriages throughout the year irrespective of auspicious Muhurthams.

Several people engaged in allied professions like catering, sannai melam, flower decorations and letting of rooms in small lodges depend on the marriages in the temple.

After announcement of lockdown these activities were badly hit and they lost their livelihood. " This is the second time I have witnessed such pathetic situation. Earlier, we faced such situation after banning of big notes by Union government. If the same situation continued for some more time, we will be forced to wind up our business,'' said Gopal suppliers and flower decorations owner Payyavula Sivacharan of Devuni Kadapa village to The Hans India.

Temple chief priest Vatcha Seshacharyulu said that there used to be marriages at the temple throughout the year. " Even during Amavasya or Pournami days people used to perform weddings. But now, no marriages are being conducted due to coronavirus scare,'' he said.

Gangoji Veera Chandra Chary running Vishwabramhanna Marriage links in Kadapa said that he lost livelihood due to outbreak of coronavirus. In Devuni Kadapa, about 10 small lodges depend on wedding seasons as they used to give rooms for rental basis and they collect amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1,500. Due to ongoing lockdown they lost their livelihood.