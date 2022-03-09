Kadapa: Women's Day fete held at Aarti School & Education Centre

Kadapa: Women's Day celebrations were inaugurated at Aarti School and Aarti Adult Education Centre by the District Legal Cell Authority Judge Kavitha. She felicitated women staff at Aarti School on the occasion of International Women's Day. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Kavitha said all the women should be educated. It will help remove ignorance.

Every woman should make use of the facilities available at Aarti Home. Later the judge explained briefly about the women's rights.

The president of Vijaya Foundation Trust, Putchchalapalli Sandhyamma, who attended the inauguration of Aarti Adult Education Centre has expressed her gratitude to Jusice Kavitha and the school staff.

Aarti Home secretary Durga Kumari participated in the event and explained about the importance for starting Aarti Home and about its service to humanity. The function ended successfully with the participation of all the teachers and dignitaries.