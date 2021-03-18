Kadapa: YSRCP wins Mydukuru Municipal Chairman with ex-officio votes

The YSRCP headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken over the post of Mydukuru Municipal Chairman in YSR District. In Mydukuru municipality, out of 24 wards, TDP has won in 12 wards, YCP in 11 wards, and Jana Sena in one. This created a situation where no party had a majority. When combined with two ex-officio members, the strength of the YCP increased to 13.

The combined strength of the TDP and the Jana Sena is at 13. Meanwhile, TDP strength fell to 11 due to the absence of TDP sixth ward member Mahabubi and Jana Sena member Babu. The ruling YSRCP on the other hand, increased its strength to 13 with two ex-officio votes and won the chairman post.

Machanuri Chandra has been elected as the Mydukuru Municipal Chairman and Mahabub Sharif as the Vice-Chairman.