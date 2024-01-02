Live
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
- China’s factory output losing steam
Just In
Kadiri constituency YSP youth leader Sameer Khan was awarded doctorate
Highlights
Kadiri constituency YSP youth leader Sameer Khan is DR pradam
Kadiri constancy YSRCP youth leader Sameer Khan awarded PhD by Asin international University held on stardown research Jaipur in political and social work department.
He said that the youth should take the role in the politics and and take the country forward. He stated that the poverty in the country should be curbed.
