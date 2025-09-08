Live
Kadiri farmers rise against fertilizer black market
YSRCP’s BS Maqbool demands immediate government action
Kadiri: In a strong show of support for the farming community, YSR Congress Party Kadiri constituency in-charge BS Maqbool held a press conference at the party office, demanding immediate government intervention to curb the rampant black marketing of fertilizers. Expressing concern over the severe shortage of urea and other essential inputs, he stated that farmers are being pushed into distress due to the unchecked illegal sale of fertilizers at inflated prices. Maqbool warned the government that failure to act promptly would only intensify the anger of farmers.
He demanded that the authorities ensure immediate supply of fertilizers and take strict action against those diverting them from official channels. Criticizing the coalition government, he accused it of turning a blind eye to the struggles of the agricultural sector and declared that the time for polite requests was over—only stern warnings would follow. He further demanded that the government guarantee minimum support prices for all major crops and restore the free crop insurance scheme to benefit all farmers. Citing the recent crop losses caused by unseasonal rains, he urged the government to provide immediate input subsidies to affected farmers.