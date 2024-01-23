Kadiri former MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad says TDP will all seats in Anantapur

Former MLA of Kadiri, Kandikunta Prasad, has expressed his views on the importance of the BC (Backward Classes) community in the erstwhile Anantapur district. He believes that the BCs have a significant presence in the district and can potentially win all the seats there.

Prasad mentioned that Chief Minister Jagan has boasted about receiving 50 percent of the votes and winning 151 seats. He also highlighted the courage given by NTR to BCs in the past, enabling them to serve as legislators.

However, Prasad expressed concern that the BC Corporations' powers, funds, and functions have been weakened. He specifically mentioned the exploitation of government offices in the Dharmavaram constituency by the ruling party. Prasad urged the BC community to come forward with courage to end such anarchy.

He emphasized the need for everyone to dedicate one hour a day for the next 80 days and educate people about the good programs implemented by the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and those yet to be implemented. Prasad also praised Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP, for his commitment to enacting a law for the protection of BCs.