Kadiri hospital clash was alcohol-induced, not political: SP Ratna

Kadiri: District SP V Ratna on Thursday visited Kadiri Government Hospital to investigate a clash that broke out between two youth groups allegedly under the influence of alcohol. She clarified that the incident was not politically motivated and assured strict action against those, who attacked hospital staff and security personnel.

The clash, which originated between two groups from Kutagula village under Kadiri municipality limits, led to several injuries. The injured were brought to the government hospital, where a few individuals assaulted doctors, medical staff, and security guards on duty. The SP interacted with the injured victims and their families, who confirmed that the fight stemmed from a drunken brawl and had no political connections.

SP Ratna also met with the assaulted hospital staff and promised a thorough investigation. She confirmed that three cases have been registered — two relating to the group clash and one specifically for the attack on hospital personnel.

Condemning the incident as unfortunate, the SP stated that measures will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

She urged the public to immediately call 100 in emergencies for quick police response.

To strengthen safety at government hospitals, SP Ratna announced plans to increase police outpost staffing across the district. She appealed to media outlets to report responsibly and not sensationalize non-political incidents.

RDO Sharma, DSP Shiva Narayanaswamy, CI Narayana Reddy, CI Niranjan Reddy, SI Nagendra and others were present.