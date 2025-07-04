Kadiri MLA highlights TDP’s welfare initiatives for Muslims

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad on Thursday participated in a review meeting organised under the leadership of the District Minority Welfare Officer, focusing on the welfare of the Muslim minority community.

The meeting, held at Madrasa-e-Darul Uloom Furqania in Kadiri town, was attended by prominent Muslim community leaders. Addressing the gathering, the MLA elaborated on the welfare initiatives taken up by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the Muslim community. He urged all eligible members to apply for Minority Corporation Loans and utilise them effectively for their growth and development.

He also announced that the government plans to establish Shaadi Khanas (community wedding halls) in every mandal to support the needs of the Muslim population.

He assured that the TDP is working with a clear and structured plan to uplift the Muslim community through various welfare and development schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Peethadhipathi Syed Shameer Peer Qadri, Maulana Sameevullah Qasmi, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar, MRO Murali Krishna, and several respected religious leaders from the Muslim community.