Live
- Morarji school principal, 7 others suspended
- Petition to name Pottery Town Metro Station after Puneeth: Positive response from PMO
- Nara Lokesh offers prayers in Mangalagiri amid Bakrid, briefs media on priorities of govt.
- Saurabh raises concern over irregularities in NEET
- No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools: NCERT
- Maya ignored Bahujan movement: ex-BSP founding member Chaudhary
- Five Killed, 25 Injured In Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident In Bengal's Siliguri
- Sibal demands probe by SC-appointed officials
- More interest now in pocket version of Constitution
- Praja Darbar: Lokesh promises to support people of Mangalagiri
Just In
Kadiri MLA victory meet held
Kadiri: A success meet over the victory of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad as Kadiri MLA was held here on Sunday. Leaders of TDP, BJP and JSP congratulated...
Kadiri: A success meet over the victory of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad as Kadiri MLA was held here on Sunday. Leaders of TDP, BJP and JSP congratulated Prasad over this success.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA K Venkata Prasad thanked the people of Kadiri constituency for supporting him for the past 20 years and for treating him as their family member. For the future of Andhra Pradesh State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed an alliance and gave him Kadiri Assembly ticket, the TDP MLA said. ‘The people made me MLA,’ he added.
BJP former MLA MS Parthasarathi, JSP Kadiri constituency in-charge Bhairavaprasad, TDP leader Krishna Mohan Naidu and leaders and activists of three parties were present.