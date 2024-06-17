Kadiri MLA victory meet held

Kadiri: A success meet over the victory of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad as Kadiri MLA was held here on Sunday. Leaders of TDP, BJP and JSP congratulated Prasad over this success.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA K Venkata Prasad thanked the people of Kadiri constituency for supporting him for the past 20 years and for treating him as their family member. For the future of Andhra Pradesh State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed an alliance and gave him Kadiri Assembly ticket, the TDP MLA said. ‘The people made me MLA,’ he added.

BJP former MLA MS Parthasarathi, JSP Kadiri constituency in-charge Bhairavaprasad, TDP leader Krishna Mohan Naidu and leaders and activists of three parties were present.