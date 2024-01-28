Kadiri Youth leaders welcomes BS Maqbool kn Kadiri rural mandal

Mani Reddy Seethana and Dussani Govardhan Reddy, along with the youth from Kadiri Rural Mandal Kalasamudram Panchayat Nadimipally village, warmly welcomed BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSRCP coordinator. The youth expressed their commitment to work tirelessly to ensure a double majority for his victory in the upcoming 2024 elections. They also highlighted some of the issues faced by the village.

BS Maqbool Ahmed assured the youth that he would address the problems they mentioned promptly. The meeting saw the participation of Ravindra Reddy, B Ramireddy, Venkatesh, Iliaz, and Likhita Reddy Tadithuru.

