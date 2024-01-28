  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadiri Youth leaders welcomes BS Maqbool kn Kadiri rural mandal

Kadiri Youth leaders welcomes BS Maqbool kn Kadiri rural mandal
x
Highlights

Mani Reddy Seethana and Dussani Govardhan Reddy, along with the youth from Kadiri Rural Mandal Kalasamudram Panchayat Nadimipally village, warmly welcomed BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSRCP coordinator.

Mani Reddy Seethana and Dussani Govardhan Reddy, along with the youth from Kadiri Rural Mandal Kalasamudram Panchayat Nadimipally village, warmly welcomed BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSRCP coordinator. The youth expressed their commitment to work tirelessly to ensure a double majority for his victory in the upcoming 2024 elections. They also highlighted some of the issues faced by the village.

BS Maqbool Ahmed assured the youth that he would address the problems they mentioned promptly. The meeting saw the participation of Ravindra Reddy, B Ramireddy, Venkatesh, Iliaz, and Likhita Reddy Tadithuru.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X