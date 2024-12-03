  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadiyam nurseries to be made a tourist attraction

Kadiyam nurseries to be made a tourist attraction
x

District collector P Prasanthi reviewing Kadiyam nurseries’ development on Monday

Highlights

Collector P Prasanthi directs officials to hold consultations with nursery representatives and ensure proposed plans were implemented effectively

Rajamahendravaram: Districtcollector P Prasanthi has emphasised the need to transform Kadiyam nurseries into a prominent tourist attraction through public-private partnerships. She directed officials from various departments to hold consultations with nursery representatives and ensure the proposed plans were implemented effectively.

During a review meeting held in her chamber on Monday with officials from Tourism, Horticulture, Revenue, and Panchayati Raj departments, collector stressed the importance of developing the area to captivate tourists. She proposed integrating features like boating, stalls, zip lines, and adventure sports to enhance the appeal of the region.

Highlighting the potential for tourism-driven growth, collector stated that such initiatives would boost the area’s recognition, create employment opportunities, and expand local commerce.

She instructed officials to prepare layouts for stall allocations and submit proposals for approval.

Prasanthi also emphasised the importance of beautification efforts to attract more visitors and called for a robust sanitation management system in the Kadiyam region.

AP-MIP PD A Durgesh, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam, Tourism Department Manager CH Pawan Kumar, Deputy EE (Tourism) GSVV Satyanarayana, Assistant Manager R Ganga Raju, District Horticulture Officer B Sujatha Kumari, Kadiyam Tahsildar K Posubabu, MPDO K Ramesh, and other officials participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick