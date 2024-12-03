Kadiyam nurseries to be made a tourist attraction

Rajamahendravaram: Districtcollector P Prasanthi has emphasised the need to transform Kadiyam nurseries into a prominent tourist attraction through public-private partnerships. She directed officials from various departments to hold consultations with nursery representatives and ensure the proposed plans were implemented effectively.

During a review meeting held in her chamber on Monday with officials from Tourism, Horticulture, Revenue, and Panchayati Raj departments, collector stressed the importance of developing the area to captivate tourists. She proposed integrating features like boating, stalls, zip lines, and adventure sports to enhance the appeal of the region.

Highlighting the potential for tourism-driven growth, collector stated that such initiatives would boost the area’s recognition, create employment opportunities, and expand local commerce.

She instructed officials to prepare layouts for stall allocations and submit proposals for approval.

Prasanthi also emphasised the importance of beautification efforts to attract more visitors and called for a robust sanitation management system in the Kadiyam region.

AP-MIP PD A Durgesh, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam, Tourism Department Manager CH Pawan Kumar, Deputy EE (Tourism) GSVV Satyanarayana, Assistant Manager R Ganga Raju, District Horticulture Officer B Sujatha Kumari, Kadiyam Tahsildar K Posubabu, MPDO K Ramesh, and other officials participated.