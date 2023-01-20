Kailasagiri to be spruced up to draw droves of tourists

Visakhapatnam: About 12-km-long stretch from RK Beach to Rushikonda is being developed to attract tourists, said Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Inspecting Kailasagiri along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna here on Thursday, Subba Reddy advised the officials concerned to beautify the most popular tourist destination Kailasagiri as envisaged by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, the YSRCP regional coordinator mentioned that about 38 expert swimmers were deployed along the coast as a part of enhancing the safety and security of the tourists. This apart, electrification works are in progress along the seashore from RK Beach to Rushikonda, he informed.

The officials were directed to consider steps to attract dignitaries coming from various countries to attend the ensuing Global Summit to be held on March 3 and 4 and the G20 Summit to be held on March 28 and 29.

In line with the plastic ban enforcement in Visakhapatnam, Subba Reddy said the manufacturers and users of single use plastic covers and banners in the city were prohibited. He appealed to the public to extend their support in making the city plastic-free.

GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, DFO Shanthi Swaroop and other officers accompanied the TTD Chairman to Kailasagiri.