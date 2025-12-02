Kailasagiri’s glass bridge opens to tourists

Visakhapatnam: Visitors to the ‘City of Destiny’ now have a memorable new way to experience the city’s skyline and enjoy a breathtaking walk amid sylvan surroundings as India’s longest cantilever glass skywalk was opened to visitors on Monday at the Kailasagiri hilltop park, near the popular 'Titanic Viewpoint', by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Billed as the longest structure of its kind in the country, the transparent bridge, offering an unobstructed view of the landscape below, is poised to become a signature attraction in the coastal city’s tourism map.

The project was taken up as a public-private partnership venture by the VMRDA and RJ Adventures. Its design, inspired by famous global glass skywalks, features a cantilever structure that projects the viewer out, creating the exhilarating sensation of floating 862 feet above the ground and over 1,000 feet above sea level. It offers unparalleled 360-degree panoramic views of the vast Bay of Bengal, the bustling Visakhapatnam cityscape, and the lush Eastern Ghats.

Unveiling the structure, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat described the glass bridge as “a landmark that reflects the city’s rising stature as a premier tourist hub”. He expressed his confidence that the experience of looking down through the crystal-clear walkway, perched high above the mesmerising landscape, would captivate visitors from across the world.

The launch comes at a time when Visakhapatnam is emerging as a preferred venue for major national and international events. Tourism authorities believe the panoramic views and thrill factor of the glass bridge will draw both domestic and global travelers in large numbers, adding a new dimension to the city’s scenic offerings.

More than just an architectural attraction, the transparent walkway is expected to energise the region’s tourism ecosystem—offering visitors not only a spectacular view but also an immersive encounter with the city’s natural beauty.

The skywalk is expected to have a transformative economic impact on the region, boosting local businesses and positioning Vizag as a premier destination for coastal and adventure tourism.

Constructed with 40 mm–thick tempered glass, the bridge stands at an elevation of 1,020 feet above sea level and can withstand winds of up to 250 km/h. Officials underlined that the structure is engineered to withstand natural calamities, including severe cyclonic storms.

While the bridge can accommodate up to 100 visitors at a time, authorities have currently restricted the entry to 40 persons for safety reasons.

Built in layers of tempered laminated German glass panels and reinforced by about 40 tonnes of steel, tourists can experience a breathtaking view of the city by walking on the bridge, stretching up to 55 metres long atop Kailasagiri.

Developed by the VMRDA, the project was taken up at a cost of Rs.7 crore.

Mayor P. Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA chairman MV Pranav Gopal and VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu were also present at the inauguration.