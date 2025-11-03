Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam held at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Kaisika Dwadasi, the temple court was held in a religious manner inside Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday morning. Earlier, between 4:30 amand 5:45 am the Sri Ugra Srinivasa Murthy along with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi were taken in a procession around the temple four mada streets, blessing the devotees.

As per tradition, Ugra Srinivasa Murthy also known as “Venkatathuraivar” or “Snapana Beram”. These idols will be taken in a procession along the mada streets only once in a year, and that too before sunrise on this auspicious day of Kaisika Dwadasi. After the procession, the deities were brought near the Bangaru Vakili and the priests conducted the Asthanam with the recitation of the Kaisika Purana. Kaisika Dwadasi is one of the most important festivals in Sri Vaishnava tradition. According to Kaisika Purana, Sri Varaha Swamy explained the story in 82 verses to Sri Bhudevi.