Kakani demands CBI probe over parole issue

Nellore: Describing the circulation of attempt to murder videos as a ‘political drama’ by the TDP-led coalition government to cover-up history sheeter A Srikanth’s parole issue, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has demanded for CBI probe over the incident.

For the first time after released on bail, he addressed a press conference at the party district office here on Saturday. He said the government giving parole and exposing of its party’s leaders was never witnessed in the district. Kakani pointed out that a video of some anti-social elements talking about the murder of a ruling party MLA surfacing was nothing but a clear act of diversionary politics.

He warned MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy to watch his speech as he has no stature to talk about YSRCP leadership and challenged Kotamreddy to petition for a CBI probe into the issue if he is sincere.

Kakani added that all the anti-social elements seen in the video are followers of Sridhar Reddy, but he blaming the YSRCP is ridiculous. This clearly shows that N Chandrababu Naidu has lost control over his MLAs. He criticised that the video leak was only a drama to divert public attention after the coalition leaders were exposed for involvement in the parole given to anti-social element.

Criticising that agriculture was never a priority for Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP leader said that there is no MSP, shortage of urea and other inputs, and farmers are a troubled lot as they are not getting any kind of help from the government. ‘Naidu’s only concern is about starting new projects, providing mobilisation advance for kickbacks, and later forgetting them like the election promises,’ he alleged. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, during his term has seen to it that all benefits reach farmers on time, and RBKs served as a one-stop solution to the farmers, Kakani added.