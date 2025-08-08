Kakani gets bail

Nellore: A major relief to YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as the court sanctioned bail to him related to illegal mining and transportation of clay from Kanupur Tank of Venkatachalam mandal in Sarvepalle constituency.

Additional Judicial Magistrate Nishad Naz Shaik on Thursday sanctioned bail to Kakani with surety bonds worth Rs 25,000. In the bail orders, the Magistrate has specified that Kakani must cooperate with the police during further enquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, this is the second case Kakani got bail as he got bail in a care related to encroachment of government lands in Venkatachalam mandal.

It may be recalled that former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has been continuing as a remand prisoner for the last two months over his alleged involvement in various cases.