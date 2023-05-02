Kakani Govardhan Reddy denies allegations on untimely rains, assures of support

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy lashed out that while untimely rains are falling across AP, some section of media is making false accusations against the government.



He said that the authorities have already been ordered to take preventive measures against crop loss and the agricultural officials are assessing the crop loss.



He said they will send a report to the government after the rains subside in all places and assured of buying wet grain without leaving even a grain. The minister said that there is no need to pay attention to the unnecessary criticism of the opposition.