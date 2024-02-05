Kakani says CBI gave him clean chit, demands Naidu to respond

Nellore: Claiming that CBI had given a clean chit to him on theft of files from Nellore district court in 2022, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy demanded TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to react on the development in 24 hours over the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Govardhan Reddy recalled that on April 13, 2022,two days after he assumed office as minister, Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) had served notices to him seeking any objection if inquiry was launched over his involvement in missing of files regarding a defamation case filed against him by TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy from Nellore court. The minister narrated that he had immediately given replay to CBI that he had no objection over conducting probe into that particular case by saying it will be the great opportunity for him to prove his innocence in the case.

The minister said that after one year of laborious probe and enquiring as many as 88 pieces of evidence, CBI has filed 403-pagecharge sheet ruling out any involvement of him as alleged by Chandramohan Reddy.

The minister said CBI endorsed action of Nellore police in filing the charge sheet against Syed Hayat and Shaik Khaja Rasul for stealing the files from the court.

The minister pointed that TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who raised a hue and cry over the issue by making derogatory comments holding him responsible for missing of files in the court during their Yuva Galam padayatra and ‘RaaKadiliraa public meetings should now react to CBI report. He said that after CBI had given him the clean chit over files disappearing case, Chandrababu and his son lost the confidence of the public and were carrying out false propaganda against him.

He dared TDP chief to seek CBI probe into his alleged involvement in Skill Development Corporation, Inner Ring Road, Insider trading cases if he believes he was innocent. When asked if he will file defamation suit against Chandrababu and Lokesh over the issue, the minister replied that he has no such idea as people are aware of facts.

To a question on TDP, Jana Sena and possibly BJP forming an alliance, for the upcoming 2024 elections, Govardhan Reddy challenged Naidu to face YSRCP on his own if he has guts.