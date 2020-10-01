Kakinada: 17 private hospitals allowed to treat non-coronavirus cases

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that some private hospitals have been de-notified for Covid-19 treatment with the intention of providing proper medical care even to those suffering from non-Covid ailments. He convened a meeting with 17 de-notified Covid-19 hospital managements at Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He informed that more non-Covid cases are being reported in the district due to weather change. The general public in the district are facing much inconvenience to visit private hospitals for treatment of non-Covid ailments.

The Collector directed the de-notified hospital authorities to discharge all the Covid-19 patents. Covid-19 cases are currently on the decline in the district, he said, adding that government hospitals have the capacity to provide full-fledged medical services to Covid patients as and when required. He also said that except the de-notified hospitals, other hospitals which were notified earlier for giving treatment to Covid -19 positive cases would function as usual. Joint Collector G Raja Kumari and others were present.