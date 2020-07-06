Kakinada: 8,000 dogs administered anti-rabies vaccine

Kakinada: About 8,000 dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccine at a programme organized by Kakinada Municipal Corporation at Vivekanandapark here to mark World Zoonoses Day on Monday. Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the diseases will spread to human beings from animal infections. He said that rabies was the dangerous one which spreads from dogs. He urged the people to avail free medical facilities for their pet animals.



Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr K Rama Krishna said a zoonotic disease is one that can be passed on by animals to humans and it can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi. Most people are aware of rabies infection because it is known worldwide. But most people are unaware of the common zoonotic infection like hookworms and roundworms which can also create health problems.

The official said the animals serve as a reservoir for many diseases and persons caring for them as pets should be alert to avoid transmission of diseases. Domestic animals need to be given the right dose of vaccination at regular intervals. Generally, people focus on nourishment of their pets ignoring provision of medicare at regular intervals to make them immune to various diseases, he added.