Kakinada: Absence of officials at ZP meet draws criticism

Kakinada: The combined East Godavari Zilla Parishad meeting held in Kakinada on Tuesday witnessed heated exchange of words between Ministers Dadisetty Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) and Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and senior TDP leader and MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao over paddy procurement and transport charges in Godavari region. R&B Minister Ramanlingeswar Rao expressed his ire over the absence of officials from both Alluri Sitarama Raju and East Godavari districts.

MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao was infuriated as the meeting, chaired by Chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopal, was delayed by one hour and he lambasted the Ministers as well as the officials for this inordinate delay. Ramchandra Rao questioned Ministers Raja and Venu Gopala Krishna and officials regarding the non-payment of transport and labour charges to farmers amounting to crores of rupees.

Replying to the MLC's question, Minister Raja said that half of the transport and labour charges were already paid and the balance amount would be cleared very shortly. Stating that this year's transport and labour charges have already transferred to the Collectors' accounts, he assured the farmers not to worry.

MLC Ramachandra Rao stated that farmers incurred heavy loss after crop holiday was declared in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. MLA Kannababu denied that no crop holiday was observed during YSRCP rule in the combined East Godavari district. He advised the MLC not to mislead people with false information.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla categorically replied that no crop holiday was declared in the district. He further informed farmers cultivated in Kharif with confidence after the district faced flood five times and got good yield.

Some of the ZPTC members pointed out that a paltry amount of Rs 240 for transport was not sufficient and demanded for enhancement and exact fare to hire a tractor. Informing that owners are not giving tractors for paddy transport in view of damaged roads and farmers have to hire bullock carts. They requested both the Ministers and the Collector to pay sufficiently for hiring bullock carts.

A few ZPTC members of ASR district pointed out the non-attendance of officials as well as their apathy towards the meetings held exclusively regarding paddy cultivation. They alleged that the agricultural department has not supplied seeds and pesticides to them. They questioned as to how they would narrate their woes when the higher officials don't attend ZP meetings. Minister Raja assured them that he would speak to the Collector to make their attendance mandatory in future. The Chairman assured them that he would convene a meeting with ITDA officials very shortly.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Kurasala Kannababu also asked the Ministers and Chairman to ensure that all the officials concerned would attend the meetings where the farmers will represent their problems. Kannababu commented that the tribals are facing many health and allied problems and it is unfortunate that no officials were present to listen to their problems. Responding to a few ZP members' complaint about bad and damaged roads, Minister Raja replied that some roads were already repaired and all roads in the State would be repaired and improved in March and April 2023.