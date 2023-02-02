Kakinada: Benefits to taxpayers is mere eyewash

Kakinada: The Union budget -2023 has done grave injustice to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, stated Ashok Kumar Jain, convenor of Coastal Andhra Federation of Chamber of Commerce Association and president of Rajamahendravaram Chamber of Commerce.

He stated that both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu have failed to get any benefits, particularly related to Polavaram Project, Special Status, Visakha railway zone as well as railway line between Kotipalli – Narsapur. Commenting that the benefit given to taxpayers is a mere eye wash, he said that the budget is of no use to Andhra people, which shows the inefficiency of Andhra leaders. He also made it clear that owing to lack of strong efficient leaders in both the ruling and Opposition parties, injustice has been deliberately done to Andhra Pradesh.

Ashok Kumar alleged, "BJP and Congress divided the united Andhra Pradesh and now forgot the promises made on the floor of the Parliament. What about Special Status to Andhra State? This is ninth budget after the State bifurcation. But the Centre failed totally on the commitment that was given to Andhra on Special Status. BJP betrayed the Andhra people." Ruling YSRCP and Opposition TDP have failed to bring pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and do justice to the State, he added.

Speaking with The Hans India, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India honorary president Budiga Srinivas said the budget would boost housing and real estate sector in the country. He welcomed the new income tax slabs, which give relief to taxpayers and it would greatly help real estate sector.

'It will be of great benefit to employees for reducing the tax burden on them.' He alleged that the BJP was inclined towards real estate people.

Speaking to The Hans India, Konaseema Railway Sadhana Samithi (KRSS) convener Dr ER Subrahmanyam welcomed the good gesture of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in earmarking a special outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railway development. He requested the Modi government to shoulder the responsibility of completing the railway line on its own without assigning it to the State government, which is suffering from financial crunch. He opined that the works pertaining to Kotipalli-Narasapur railway line would be completed by the end of 2024.