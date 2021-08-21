Kakinada: Call to hone employability skills of youth to secure jobs

Kakinada: Stressing on employability of engineering students, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy said that the students should acquire skill-oriented education and lay emphasis on research.

Hemchandra Reddy was addressing an international conference on 'Computer vision and high-performance computing, smart devices and networks' (CHSN -2021) at JNTU-K on Friday.

Hemchandra Reddy, who was the chief guest at the programme, wanted quality graduates to emerge through the modern methods of teaching. He said that the faculties should take responsibility of bringing out quality graduates.

He observed that students are getting degrees sans skills and hence they are going round the politicians in order to get jobs. Hence the students should be given not only knowledge but also provide employability skills to secure jobs without anyone's help or recommendations.

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof M Ramalinga Raju, AICTE chief coordinator Dr Budda Chandrasekhar, rector Prof GVR Prasad Raju, UCEK Principal B Bala Krishna, Prof L Pratap Reddy of JNTU-H and others were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof M Ramalinga Raju explained about computer vision and elucidated about the network system on computers. He also made it clear that this knowledge would be immensely helpful to engineering students. He said that by participating in these sessions students would be able to expand their knowledge and hone their skills.

AICTE chief coordinator Dr Budda Chandrasekhar said that by participating in the CHSN -2021 conference, the students as well as faculties would immensely benefit through their involvement.