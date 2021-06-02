Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy interacts with black fungus patients

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that the government is providing all medical facilities to the black fungus patients in the district.

He inspected the Government General Hospital (GGH) here along with Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri on Wednesday. He assured the patients of black fungus to provide complete treatment.

He interacted with the patients of black fungus in their special wards in the GGH He also asked about the details of fee collection in the private hospital for Covid treatment.

He visited Post-Operative Care Unit and elicited information from the doctors about the health condition of the patients. He advised the patients to remain cautious for six to eight weeks even after being treated for black fungus.

He directed the physicians to be vigilant in performing the necessary tests to know the health condition of the patients and to perform the tests without delay. Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma, GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi and others were present.