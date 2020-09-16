Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, MLA visit Appannapalem bridge

Kakinada: Owing to the torrential rains in the agency areas, flood from Yeluru inundated the surrounding villages in Yeleswaram.



District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Prathipadu MLA Parvata Purnachandra Prasad and Irrigation department officials visited the Appannapalem Bridge at Yeleswaram on Tuesday. The Appannapalem bridge partially collapsed due to huge floodwater. Owing to the unprecedented surge of water in the Yeluru reservoir, the surrounding villages have been inundated with floodwaters. Standing crops have also been submerged in the floodwater.

Collector Reddy elicited information from the district authorities concerning the flood situation in the agency areas. MLA Prasad said that the bridge was constructed in 2001 between Appanapalem, Mamidada -Narendrapatnam.

The Collector ordered the officials that no traffic should be allowed on the bridge and cautioned the officials to be vigilant about the situation.

Eluru Project EE Narasinga Rao informed the Collector Muralidhar Reddy about the maximum level of reservoirs of the project, reservoir maintenance and water inflow.

He also instructed the officials to apprise him of the flood situation from time to time.

RDO S Mallibabu, DE Ramgopal, MRO and others were present.