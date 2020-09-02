Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy warns hospitals against charging huge fee

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy sharply reacted about the reports regarding the exorbitant fee collected by the corporate and private hospitals against the government fixed fee. He said that severe action would be initiated against hospitals which are charging more than the government stipulated charges for Covid-19 treatment.

"It has also come to the notice of the government that certain private hospitals and labs are conducting Covid-19 tests and collecting fees without permission of the government," he said. Efforts should be made to look after the Covid-19 patients on humanitarian grounds, he said and warned of severe action against hospitals which were charging more than government guidelines.

He directed the DMHO Dr B Subramanyeswari to conduct surprise checks at the private hospitals and labs which admitted Covid-19 patients.