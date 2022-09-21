Kakinada: Collector Krithika Shukla's inspection throws light on filthy school toilets

Kakinada: During a surprise visit to ZP High School, District Collector Krithika Shukla was shocked to see the untidiness prevailing in the school. She expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities in the school.

Along with DEO Datla Subhadra, the Collector inspected ZP High School in Rowthulapudi mandal and AP Model School in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district on Wednesday. The Collector inspected bathrooms, classrooms, furniture and other items relating to schools. She also examined teachers' attendance registers very minutely.

Collector Shukla expressed her discontent over the school HM Gadi Kondababu for disappointing performance with regard to school duties. She was shocked as bathrooms are untidy and in more unhygienic conditions. She also was unhappy at the path leading to the bathrooms. She questioned how students would attend to nature calls by walking on the bumpy path and use most unhealthy bathrooms. She asked the HM and the staff how they are tolerating the squalid conditions of bathrooms as well as the premises.

The Collector issued orders to the officials on the spot to keep the bathrooms hygienic and also make the path convenient for walking. She warned that if the same conditions prevail in her next visit, she will take stringent action against the officials concerned.

She interacted with students and enquired about teachers' attendance, mode of instruction, students' attendance, syllabus completion, teaching methodology. She exhorted students to take the governmental benefits and attain higher goals of education.

Later, Collector Krithika Shukla made a surprise visit to AP Model School in Sankhavaram mandal. She enquired students about teaching quality and food quality. She inspected the food being served to the students.

She enquired about the menu as per the standards prescribed by the government. She obtained information regarding hostel and its functioning. She visited classrooms and observed mode of teaching by the teachers.

Later, Collector Krithika Shukla inspected CHC centre in Sankhavaram village of Sankhavram mandal and stated that the people's health would be taken care of by the CHC. She inspected general, gynaecology and other wards and asked medical officials regarding the facilities in the CHC. She was particular about the supply of medicines to patients.

She inspected wards and interacted with patients. She enquired about the treatment as well as medicines given to them. She stated that the State government would take necessary steps to improve public health. Modernisation of PHC and CHC as well as new buildings have been constructed and the new PHC in Sankhavaram would be completed in a couple of weeks, she informed. She said that homeopathy doctor would be appointed to serve the patients.