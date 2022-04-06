Kakinada: Coromandel scholarships to meritorious girl students

Kakinada: Coromandel International Ltd GV Subba Reddy giving scholarship cheque to a girl student at a programme in Kakinada on Tuesday. Coromandel International Ltd Head of the Instituation Sales K Satyanarayana, Manufacturing Unit Head Ch Srinivasa Rao and Regional Business Head KSR Chakravarthi are also seen.

Subba Reddy said that in order to encourage girl students to pursue higher education, they will select two students from every school, studying 10th class and will give scholarships - Rs 5,000 for the first meritorious student and Rs 3,500 to the second student.