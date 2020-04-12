Kakinada: Coronavirus hits ZBNF cultivation

Kakinada: Caronavirus has badly hit the Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in East Godavari district as the agricultural labourers are not willing to attend to agricultural works due to the Covid-19 scare. There was demand for ZBNF method of farming for past four years and the buyers also used to rush to the ZBNF fields to purchase the produce as soon as the farmers started the harvesting.

Now the buyers are not coming forward to purchase the produce made by the ZBNF. The farmers are cultivating natural agriculture paddy in Korukonda, Rampachodavaram, Amalapuram, Razolu and I Polavaram areas. In Konaseema area, the farmers cultivated papaya, banana and mango through ZBNF. However, by the time of harvesting period, Janata Curfew followed by lockdown were imposed. Some of the agricultural labourers received blows from police lathis, when they were attending to agriculture works. As a result, many agricultural labourers are not attending to harvesting works.

Natural agriculture farmer Pitani Venkatrao of Anaparthi mandal said that he was cultivating paddy in five acres. He said the lockdown would deprive them full crop. He said the labourers are coming from Visakapatnam, Vizianagaram and other places. But the scenario has changed and they are being prevented from coming to this area. He said the labourers are inadequate to meet the needs of their requirement. Nearly 200 labourers should come here.

But in view of the changed situation nobody would come here. However, ZBNF district project manager J Elizer told 'The Hans India' that a total of 32,000 farmers from 62 mandals are following the ZBNF and have succeeded in their endeavour. He said that initially, the agriculture labourers were afraid of attending agricultural works due to lockdown restrictions.

Now, the government has given clear instructions to the district administrations including police not to create any hindrances for agriculture works. Now, the harvesting and disposal of produce are being intensified. He said that the farmer gets nearly 45 bags on average per acre through ZBNF.