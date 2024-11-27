Kakinada cricketer Satyanarayana Raju selected by Mumbai Indians in IPL

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district’s young fast bowler, PV Sathyanarayana Raju has been selected by Mumbai Indians in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction, bringing immense joy to cricket enthusiasts from the Godavari region.

Raju hails from Gogannamatham in the Mamidikuduru mandal of the current Konaseema district. However, his family has been residing in Kakinada for the past 15 years. His father, Ramesh Raju, is a prawn trader, while his mother Rakhi is a homemaker. Raju’s younger brother Pandurang Raju, is also a cricketer.

The Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, have consistently been known for nurturing young talent, and Raju’s selection is seen as a significant opportunity for him to prove his mettle on the big stage.

Sathyanarayana Raju first made his mark in Under-14 zonal matches and went on to secure a place in the state team, impressing coaches along the way. He completed his intermediate education at Aditya College, pursued his degree at Bulleya College in Visakhapatnam, and completed an MBA from Chennai.

In 2023, he played two Ranji matches and represented Andhra Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He showcased exceptional skills in bowling during the Vijay Hazare One-Day and T20 matches.

This year, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) proposed 15 players, with Raju emerging as a top talent. Mumbai Indians made a move in the auction, securing him for a staggering Rs 30 lakh. Raju’s selection has been widely celebrated by the Kakinada District Cricket Association, with the association’s secretary P Sathyanarayana, executive members, coach N Venkatesh, and other athletes offering their congratulations. Raju has also represented the East Godavari District Cricket Association and played several matches. He used to practice at the Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College ground.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Ramesh Raju expressed his lifelong love for cricket but shared that, due to family circumstances, he could not pursue a career in the sport. Determined to give his children the opportunity to succeed, he moved his family to Kakinada for better training facilities.

Ramesh Raju also spoke of his immense happiness to see his son now sharing a dressing room with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. He said that his son’s dream is to bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

PV Sathyanarayana Raju, reflecting on his cricketing journey, credited his parents for their constant support and encouragement. He recalled how his father would visit the ground daily to watch him practice and even sent him to Hyderabad for specialised training.