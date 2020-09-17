Kakinada: Deliver fast services, ward secretariat staff told

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Rajakumari directed the officials not to be complacent in the matter of services to be rendered to the people, particularly through Ward Secretariats.



She conducted surprise inspection of Ward Secretariats Nos 10 and 20, Samalkot, East Godavari district on Thursday. On this occasion, she examined the performance of the staff members of the Ward Secretariat as per the instructions of the State Government and the services rendered by them.

Later, she interacted with the people and explained the government schemes and digital payments to them. She suggested the staff members should work to ensure immediate services to the people through the Ward Secretariats. She ordered that the pending cards should be delivered through the volunteers to the beneficiaries. She also directed that on receipt of applications the beneficiaries should get ration cards and pensions within the period of 10 days. She said that any complaints about the delay would be treated seriously.