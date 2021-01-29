Kakinada: Discharge duties responsibly, poll officials told

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri instructed the officials to take necessary steps for conducting gram panchayat elections in an efficient manner. She was the chief guest at the training programme to officials for gram panchayat elections-2021 at TTDC, Somolkot on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, JC said that the powers and duties of stage-1 officers will begin from the day the gram panchayat election notification is issued till the allotment of symbols to the candidates. And the duties of Returning Officers will begin from the time of allotment of symbols to the candidates till the election results are declared.

The Returning officers (RO)should receive nomination papers as per schedule and must observe the nomination papers very keenly. She suggested that the ROs take necessary precautions for conducting gram panchayat elections in a pleasant atmosphere by keeping in mind the law and order situation in every village. Election code should be strictly implemented in all villages along with taking stern action against those, who violate the election code. Revenue divisional officer S Mallibabu, trainee collector Aparajit Singh Sincinwar and others were present.