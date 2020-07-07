X
Kakinada: Doctors felicitated for Covid services

East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Joint Collectors G Lakshmisha, G Rajakumari and Keerthi felicitating DMHO Dr Mallikarjun in Kakinada on Monday

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that the recognized private hospitals by Indian Medical Association will be allowed to treat Covid -19 patients in the district.

He conducted a meeting with IMA and Private Nursing Homes Association Members here on Monday. Reddy said that there was no need to close the hospitals, if Covid -19 cases were found there.

He assured that the district administration would help Covid -19 infected doctors, paramedical personnel and others in private hospitals.

Later, the Collector along with District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Joint Collectors G Lakshmisha, G Rajakumari and Keerthi felicitated several doctors including Rangaraya Medical College Principal Dr Babji, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Mallikarjun, Kakinada Branch IMA President Dr Vadrevu Ravi, Dr Anand and others for their services during the Covid -19 pandemic.

