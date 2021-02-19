Kakinada: Drones to be used in fourth phase gram panchayat polls

Kakinada: District superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi stated that all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the gram panchayat elections in Amalapuram Revenue division of East Godavari district on February 21.

Notification was issued for the conduct of elections in 16 mandals for 273 sarpanch posts and 3,142 wards.

As many as 3,232 polling stations were set up in the division. About 2,230 police personnel, four APSP platoons, one Octopus platoon, APSP, ACB, Forest, Fire and other departments would be deployed for the fourth phase of gram panchayat elections in Amalapuram Revenue division.

He said that body worn and drone cameras will monitor the situation around the polling booths in each of the 16 divisions. He said that 234 hypersensitive villages have been identified in the fourth phase elections besides 292 sensitive areas.