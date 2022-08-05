Kakinada: Har Ghar Tiranga rally taken out

Kakinada: As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner K Ramesh Babu organised Har Ghar Tiranga rally here on Thursday.

The rally was held from Smart City office to PR College road with several people participating in the rally and campaigned for Har Ghar Tiranga launched by the Government of India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence.

The district administration has geared up to make the national flag accessible to everyone.

The Commissioner appealed to the people to actively take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and hoist national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.